5 Greatest WWE stables of all time

Stables have played an interesting role in WWE and all of pro-wrestling over the years. Stables are made up of groups of Superstars who have banded together because they have a common interest.

Stables make it easier to create feuds, write storylines and elevate talent. But stables, like managers and tag team wrestling, appear to be a lost art in today's pro wrestling, especially in WWE.

WWE created extremely successful stables like DX and The Ministry Of Darkness in the past. But in recent times, they have failed to do so.

Stables like The Hurt Business and Retribution managed to capture the attention of the audience, but they weren't able to continue their initial success. With the exception of the Shield and The New Day, no other modern stable has been able to make a significant impact on WWE.

Will WWE be able to create another successful faction? Only time will tell. For now, let's take a look at the five greatest WWE stables of all time.

#5 Nation Of Domination made a major impact on WWE

Nation Of Domination was a controversial faction!

There were a lot of stables in WWE during the Attitude Era. But only a few of them were able to capture the imagination of the audience like the Nation of Domination.

The Nation had 12 members throughout their two-year WWE stint from October 1996 to October 1998, with the majority of them being African-American superstars.

The stable initially engaged in a wildly racist gang wars with Los Boricuas and DOA. But it thrived after stables like DX and the Hart Foundation replaced lackluster factions like Los Boricuas and DOA.

WWE Hall of Famers Faarooq (Ron Simmons), Kama Mustafa (The Godfather), and Mark Henry were part of this stable. Owen Hart, Ahmed Johnson and Savio Vega also had stints as Nation members.

The biggest achievement of this stable was kick-starting The Rock's career. The Rock also took over as the leader of the Nation by throwing out its founding member, Faarooq.

After the stable split-up, all of the members went on to have varying degrees of success, with the majority of them having long and notable WWE careers.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain