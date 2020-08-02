5 Guinness world records WWE’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has held

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is widely referred to as The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment for some very interesting and undeniable reasons. Dwayne Johnson first appeared in WWE as Rocky Maivia back in 1996. From then on, he has not looked back, as he became one of the best entertainers in WWE history.

Impeccable in the ring and unparalleled on the mic, The Rock was widely seen as the face of the company and won 8 WWE Championship reigns. The number would be much higher had his success in movies not pulled the WWE Superstar away from wrestling.

The Rock went into the acting business full-time and ended up becoming one of the most successful men to have ever walked into Hollywood.

Overall, the WWE Superstar has several great accomplishments to his name, along with a few interesting Guinness World records. In this article, we will look at the 5 incredible non-WWE related Guinness World Records The Brahma Bull has held, even though a couple were later broken.

#5 The Rock holds the Guinness World Record for the most selfies in 3 minutes

The People's World Record

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is arguably one of the most photogenic person to have ever stepped foot in a WWE ring. This has been proven by the fact that he has become a huge hit in Hollywood and continues to be one of the biggest draws in the film world.

To promote one of his action thrillers titled San Andreas, The Rock decided to aim for a Guinness World Record at the film’s premiere in London in May 2015. He took the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes to set a new Wolrd Record.

Of course when one breaks the Guinness World Record for most selfies the alpha sexy face wins. #NationalSelfieDay https://t.co/jU8TBxj1Aq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 21, 2017

According to the Guinness World Records website, several selfies were disqualified but Johnson still managed to set the record.

“Using his smartphone camera, Dwayne snapped photographs of himself alongside fans who lined up to be a part of the exciting record attempt. Guinness World Records adjudicator Mark McKinley ensured that selfie rules were followed, with requirements including the full face and neck of participants being viewable and that the images were focused, with recognisable faces and no blurring. Several selfies were disqualified, but a total of 105 were accepted to achieve the record title.”

The record was broken in 2018 by James Smith.