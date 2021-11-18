5 Hall of Famers who never participated in a traditional Survivor Series Match

Since the inception of the traditional Survivor Series elimination match, there have been many elite names that have competed in them. Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin have done battle inside the confines of the traditional Survivor Series match.

Surprisingly, considering there has been 87 matches since 1987 as of this writing, a number of WWE Hall of Famers have not competed on any team. It is one of those matches just like the Royal Rumble match, where you think that just about everyone has appeared.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Hall of Famers who never participated in a traditional Survivor Series match.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has never competed in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match

Throughout his career with WWE, Goldberg has only competed at two Survivor Series pay-per-views. His first was against Triple H in 2003, where he retained his World Heavyweight Championship. The second was a one minute and twenty-five second squash of Brock Lesnar which led to their epic WrestleMania 33 rematch, which made up for their lackluster showcase from WrestleMania 20.

Despite there being multiple opportunities for the former WCW World Champion to be selected on a team at Survivor Series, it has just never materialized. This type of match-up may also suit Goldberg, given his recent record of short matches, he could simply get away with performing his big moves and having a short-lived impact in the match.

It is an accomplishment that Goldberg has yet to tick off, and one that may pass him by. The RAW vs. SmackDown theme is once again in play in 2021, but it isn't really clear exactly what brand Goldberg belongs to. Essentially, he's a free agent so adding him to such a match would not make sense, but never say never. He could definitely add some star power.

If we never got to see Goldberg compete in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match, it wouldn't put a damper on his illustrious career. However, it would definitely add to his Hall of Fame career if he became a survivor in the Survivor Series match-up.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell