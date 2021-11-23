While winning a world title in WWE is an incredible honor, it isn't the be-all and end-all. Engaging the audience and being involved in compelling programs is far more important. The fans will always gravitate towards a well-told storyline even if there isn't any gold at stake.

For instance, The Streak was the biggest box-office attraction in professional wrestling for several years and often took precedence over the championship matches on the card. Some of the biggest matches in WWE history, such as The Rock vs Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Bret Hart, didn't have a belt on the line either.

It's certainly possible for a professional wrestler to cement their status as a legend and put together a Hall of Fame career without ever winning a world title.

With that being said, here are 5 WWE Hall of Famers who weren't World Champions

#5 Four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Scott Hall

One of the most influential performers of the '90s, Scott Hall never got his hands on a world title during his WWE tenure. He won the Intercontinental Championship four times but the big one always eluded him.

Before famously jumping ship to WCW, he was one of the most popular stars in WWE and had a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 10 with Shawn Michaels. The bout is still regarded as one of the best in the promotion's history and even received five stars from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

However, Scott Hall truly revolutionized professional wrestling along with Kevin Nash when they joined WCW in 1996. They not only triggered a boom period for the industry by forming the nWo but also set a precedent for other wrestlers by signing guaranteed deals.

There are several superstars who've won multiple world titles but haven't had nearly as much of an impact on the industry as Hall.

