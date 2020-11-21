5 Head-scratching WWE decisions that angered fans 

WWE is hands down the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. The promotion boasts more than a billion followers on social media and is a global media conglomerate.

WWE has been around for decades on end and has given the fans some of the greatest moments in the history of this industry. Be it the Attitude Era, Hulk Hogan's incredibly successful run in the 90s, or once-in-a-lifetime Superstars like Brock Lesnar and The Rock, WWE has garnered tons of praise from fans for its booking on various occasions. There have been times though when fans were left scratching their heads after watching WWE's booking unfold on their TV screens. In this list, we will take a look at five head-scratching decisions made by WWE that left fans angry.

#5 WWE messes up The Summer of Punk

CM Punk

CM Punk's Pipebomb in mid-2011 was one of the greatest moments in WWE history and kicked off what many now dub as The Reality Era. Punk went on to defeat John Cena for the WWE title, in a match that was highly praised by fans and critics alike. He went on to lose the title to Alberto Del Rio at SummerSlam 2011, following interference by a returning Kevin Nash.

CM Punk was the hottest act in WWE in 2011

Punk suddenly lost all steam and began a feud with Nash. A match was set between the two, but Nash wasn't in a condition to have a go at it in the ring. The match was then changed to Triple H vs. CM Punk, at Night of Champions. In a head-scratching decision, Triple H defeated Punk and the latter lost all the momentum that he had gained over the past few months. WWE inserting Kevin Nash into the hottest angle of the year was bad booking, and Triple H defeating Punk didn't make sense as well.

Punk didn't forget to remind Triple H of the same while quitting WWE three years later.