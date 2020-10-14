5 most heartbreaking WWE breakups

During this year's WWE Draft, fans were left shocked when The New Day were split up. Big E remained on Friday Night SmackDown and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods moving over to Monday Night RAW. The group had been together for six years as one of the enduring factions in WWE history.

Man, What a whirlwind of emotions tonight... — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) October 10, 2020

Over the years, fans have been left devastated at faction and tag team break ups, with some coming completely out of the blue. There have been multiple tag team breakups over the last few months in WWE. Heavy Machinery were also drafted to separate brands, and The IIconics were shockingly split following a stipulation match.

WWE fans have expressed their sadness at The New Day seemingly being no more over social media. There have been many breakups that left WWE fans upset over the years, and here are five of the most heartbreaking ones so far.

#5 #DIY's WWE breakup

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are two of NXT's most notable stars ever. In 2015, the pair took part in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which they crashed out of having been defeated by Baron Corbin and Rhyno.

The pairing later dubbed themselves #DIY and successfully challenged The Revival for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

They managed to retain the titles against both Tariji and Akira Towaza and the Revival in a rematch, but later lost the titles to the Authors of Pain in a Triple Threat Elimination match at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. This lead to tension between the pair.

A rematch was set between #DIY and the Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, but they lost. That led to Tommaso Ciampa shockingly turning on his friend Johnny Gargano, attacking him after the match.

The betrayal shocked NXT fans, and lead to a lengthy rivalry between the pair.