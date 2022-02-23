5 heartwarming times WWE superstars broke character

WWE has had many heartwarming moments over the years, ranging from Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan finally winning the big one at WrestleMania to Rey Mysterio winning the Royal Rumble for Eddie Guerrero. Most of these moments were pre-planned to send the fans home happy at witnessing the success of their favorite characters.

However, there have been moments when the humans behind the superstars authored unplanned moments of wholesomeness out of character. These fleeting interactions did not go unnoticed by the fans and helped them grow fonder of the superstars after seeing another side of them.

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



#WWERAW Brock shakes hands, kisses babies and puts smiles on faces. 🤣 Brock shakes hands, kisses babies and puts smiles on faces. 🤣#WWERAW

Kayfabe may be an important part of the business, but nothing captures fans' hearts like a spontaneous moment of genuine humanity. One of the reasons why live events are so beloved is because their less-structured format enables superstars to let loose and have more fun.

Here are five heartwarming times WWE Superstars broke character.

#5: Randy Orton comforts Shane McMahon's children at WWE Survivor Series 2016

At WWE Survivor Series 2016, Randy Orton was involved in a traditional 5-on-5 contest between RAW and Smackdown Live. The Viper, who was Shane McMahon's blue brand teammate, was a heel at the time. Theirs was only a temporary alignment for brand supremacy before reverting to business as usual.

Therefore, he was expected to keep up an indifferent facade when McMahon was met in mid-air with a nasty spear by Roman Reigns while attempting a Coast-to-Coast. At the very least, an RKO to the Big Dog in retaliation would have been consistent with his gimmick.

However, fans in attendance were shocked to see the Apex Predator leave the ring apron to reassure McMahon's children, who were sitting at ringside, of their father's safety. The visible concern in their eyes soon dissipated as they returned to enjoying the show. This wholesome gesture from one of the greatest heels in company history was unexpected, but nonetheless, extremely heartwarming.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande