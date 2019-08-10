5 Heel & Babyface turns that could potentially happen at WWE SummerSlam 2019

SummerSlam is here and it is time for a change!

If you thought that things had mellowed down in the months since WrestleMania, you're in for a nasty jolt. SummerSlam has arrived and the landscape of WWE is certain to change from this mega event onwards...

While WWE could always bring up new names from NXT to add a degree of freshness to the roster in the months that follow, that may not necessarily be the wisest move. This is because there is a multitude of talents in the current roster, men and women who're doing almost nothing.

So, one way to freshen things up could certainly be to use the current crop of talent in an interesting manner, changing their characters with heel and face turns. Let me list out 5 possibilities in the section below (one of them is an NXT call-up, but the said possibility is so exciting that I had to list it out in this article).

Voice your thoughts and let me know whether you agree or disagree with this column...

#5 Natalya turns heel

One look at Natalya, and you know that she's a natural babyface, who's beloved by fans across the globe. It would also be a strange move to turn her heel in front of her home crowd, logic dictates. However, Becky Lynch is on fire right now, and may just be the most popular superstar, male or female, in the roster at this point in time.

Moreover, if Ronda Rousey were to return and team up with her real-life friend Natalya, it would lead to a very interesting program with Lynch. Rumors are rife that Rousey could return at SummerSlam, and there have been indications that a major surprise may be in store for fans at the biggest party of the Summer.

Natalya and Rousey could make for a great heel pairing. They'd be a great alliance for Becky Lynch to feud with.

