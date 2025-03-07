5 heel and face turns that can happen in WWE before WrestleMania 41

With more than a month to go before WrestleMania 41, a lot can still change in WWE. John Cena's heel turn was the catalyst for the company's biggest storyline heading into what will be one of the most important PLEs of all time.

That's just one major program for The Showcase of the Immortals. Many other prominent names will either turn on an ally or experience a heartbreaking betrayal. Some character shifts will have more impact than others, meaning several performers could be in for significant changes.

The next five heel and face turns could occur before Wrestlemania 41:

#5. The Wyatt Sicks could finally reemerge on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks will be involved with Alexa Bliss on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Glitches appeared on screen during a few of her segments, leaving many wondering if she was really in control.

Since she didn't win the Elimination Chamber, the former multi-time champion will be heading another direction. The teases will ultimately turn into a face-to-face confrontation with the stable, but will it be under friendly or confrontational circumstances?

Many expect Bliss to align with The Wyatt Sicks due to her history with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. There's every chance the group itself turns heel by tormenting Bliss. It would give the mysterious faction a new direction on programming.

#4. Michin might turn to the dark side

While it wouldn't have the same impact as some other heel turns, the former TNA Knockouts Champion may give in to her darker impulses on SmackDown.

She's unsuccessfully pursued the Women's United States title but may get one last shot. If the HBIC fails once again, she could snap. Michin already enjoys hardcore matches and pain.

Adding that to her character or adopting a darker persona could lead her up the ladder in the women's division and a potential spot on the WrestleMania 41 card.

#3. Crowd support turns Jacob Fatu into a face ahead of WrestleMania 41

It appears as if Jacob Fatu will do battle with Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41. The problem lies in what WWE plans to do with each star. Sikoa may have been slated for a face turn since Fatu is even more vicious than his former Tribal Chief.

However, the problem is that The Samoan Werewolf has gotten over massively with the crowd in less than a year. The live audience chants for him during his matches and even encouraged him to continue the damage on an already battered and bloodied Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Even though Tama Tonga has stayed by Fatu's side, it was Solo who brought him to WWE. They were part of the revamped Bloodline and now Sikoa could turn on Fatu, making the latter a fan favorite ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#2. Rhea Ripley started to snap on RAW

While she's one of the most popular stars in WWE, Rhea Ripley's recent actions have cost her big time. She inserted herself into IYO SKY's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, inadvertently costing SKY a chance to compete at the PLE.

That, in turn, caused Mami to grant The Genius of the Sky a title match on the latest edition of RAW. The Eradicator lost her cool again when Bianca Belair, the winner of the Women's Chamber Match, cheered SKY to beat a 10 count.

Ripley took exception and engaged in an emphatic shoving match with The EST. Her need to trash talk Belair during her title match led to SKY winning the title.

The former Women's World Champion could snap and attack both women, turning heel once again. The dynamics will shift after The Show of Shows, so fans may get a darker Eradicator before WrestleMania 41.

#1. Bianca Belair may have had more to do with Jade Cargill's attack

Jade Cargill returned at the onset of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to attack Naomi. Belair watched from her pod, screaming for one of two reasons.

She could have been shocked that The Storm was attacking Naomi. Belair could have also been screaming because she knew Cargill found out they were both responsible.

The EST is in desperate need of a character turn, and portraying the brash persona she started with in NXT arguably better suits her attitude. More will be revealed going forward.

Since Belair seemed more interested in her title pursuits during and after the attack, it wouldn't be a shock if she's also guilty. Being in the pod just saved her from the same beatdown Naomi received.

