5 High profile signings that did not last long in WWE

Not every big signing by WWE has had a long and illustrious career in the company.

While these Superstars have ruled the roost in the independent scene, they certainly could not last long enough in WWE.

Raunak Jaiswal

What could've been

When it comes to the pro wrestling industry, WWE finds itself at the top of the food chain. While the company has seen many of its developmental talent come through the ranks, Vince McMahon and co. are known to pounce on exceptional talent from the independent scene as well.

WWE and big signings

As such, WWE has made several high profile signings from across the globe during its storied history. While some names – such as the recently crowned Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles – have worked wonders, not every big signing by WWE has had an illustrious run in the company.

Some have underperformed while some have downright failed to hit the mark at all, thereby resulting in short tenures with WWE. We will thus look at five high profile signings that did not last long in WWE.

#5 Ultimo Dragon

Ultimo Dragon didn't have the desired impact in WWE

Ultimo Dragon had already won multiple Championships in Mexico and Japan when he signed for WWE back in 2003. Rey Mysterio had just hit the ground running and it was expected that Ultimo would have the same kind of impact.

When all's said and done, only a few Luchadors can match the achievements of Ultimo Dragon's career. However, he simply didn't have the greatest of runs in WWE with his tenure lasting less than a year before he headed back to Japan.

Ultimo Dragon made his WWE TV debut with SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in June 2003 and even had a run at the United States Championship, albeit unsuccessfully. However, his WWE run will be particularly remembered for the goof-up during his WrestleMania XX entrance.

Ultimo Dragon would trip twice, once while entering the arena from the backstage area and once while climbing the turnbuckle. A little over a month later he would be released by WWE due following his request.

