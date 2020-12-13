5 Hilarious moments from this week's WWE programming

This week of WWE programming was quite an eventful one. While both RAW and SmackDown continued to build towards TLC 2020, NXT laid out seeds for newer stories and rivalries in the follow-up episode to TakeOver: Wargames. There was some intense storytelling with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt playing mind games with Randy Orton on WWE RAW, while the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso-Kevin Owens saga on Friday nights turned even more personal.

On the Wednesday episode of NXT, Karrion Kross made his much-anticipated return from injury by attacking Damian Priest, while Finn Balor found himself with multiple challengers eyeing his NXT Championship.

Sometimes wrestling can become too heavy to digest, with people left craving for some moments, which could bring them the much-needed laughs to balance out all the action. Even though not a lot of humor on WWE programming often lands, the Superstars are competent enough to ensure some of it generates the intended laughs.

Before starting off the article, let's take a second to appreciate how much fun the Superstars have on one of the company's most under-seen shows, 205 Live. It's a sign of how wrestling can successfully merge humor with terrific action.

Now, let's dive in and recount some moments from the past week, which were genuinely hilarious to watch.

#1 Bollywood Boyz making Nigel McGuinness groove to Bhangra much to the dismay of Vic Joseph (WWE 205 Live)

While The Bollywood Boyz are best known for their association with Jinder Mahal, as his cronies during his forgettable WWE Championship reign, they have developed into quite an entertaining act of late. Since Mahal has been out of action due to an injury, the former Singh Brothers have been performing on WWE 205 Live.

While they are hardly at the top of the card, they make full use of their screen time by engaging in hilarious banter with commentators Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph.

A prime example of it was on the latest episode of WWE 205 Live, where they made the color commentator McGuinness groove to some Bhangra beats. Fellow commentator Vic Joseph was irritated by these shenanigans and did his best to stay away from what was an embarrassment in his eyes.

The above GIF is an instant classic with Nigel doing exactly what most foreigners would do when they come across someone doing the high-energy dance form from Punjab.