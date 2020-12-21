5 Hilarious moments from this week's WWE programming 

This week in WWE was quite a mixed bag. While it began on a rough note with the poorly received episode of WWE RAW, which generated the lowest rating in the show's history. But NXT produced a banger on Wednesday, and Friday Night SmackDown ended the week on a high note by giving fans two entertaining hours of programming.

The build-up to TLC 2020 has officially finished, with the pay-per-view event on Sunday. With some exciting encounters on the card, this event should help WWE end the year with some positive momentum.

Across the nine hours of WWE programming this week, there were a few things that were pretty funny. So without any further delay, let's dive in and recount five moments from this week that were genuinely good for a laugh.

#5 Ramblin Rabbit is "Baby Broda" (WWE RAW)

Most of the humor you'll find on WWE programming is juvenile and bereft of wit. But Riddle's easy-going demeanor can lift even the most mundane of segments. Hic comedy makes it hard not to laugh. If you have any doubt, look no further than this week's WWE RAW, when Riddle came across Bray Wyatt during a backstage segment.

While Wyatt was quick to say he's busy and has no time for"'BroNouns", "The Original Bro" struck up a conversation with none other than Ramblin' Rabbit. Riddle quipped that the rabbit reminds him of Baby Yoda. Naturally, Riddle named the Firefly Fun House resident as "Baby Broda."

In a lesser Superstar's hands, the segment may have fallen flat. But Riddle's charisma made it good enough to generate a laugh. Ramblin' Rabbit deserves some credit because he was generous enough to sign a carrot for Riddle's bunny, Skipper.