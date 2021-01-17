5 Hilarious moments from this week's WWE programming 

Another week of WWE programming has culminated and, as usual, SmackDown has ended things on a strong note. The week began with a poorly-received RAW that saw several Superstars missing out on action due to the rising Covid-19 cases among company personnel, including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

As a result, many Superstars had to pull double duty, with Triple H also stepping up to fill the spot for McIntyre in the main event match against Randy Orton.

On Wednesday, WWE NXT had a typically strong-showing with Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic matches dominating the proceedings. The episode saw the debut of MSK and Raquel Gonzalez and Pete Dunne emerging as the contenders for the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Championship, respectively.

SmackDown saw Kevin Owens returning to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2021 after the original opponent, Adam Pearce, declared himself medially unclear to compete. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro found themselves rising the cards after winning high-profile singles clashes.

Amid all the developments, some moments lightened up the proceedings and allowed fans to take a good laugh. With that said, let's take a look at five such hilarious moments from the week. Do share your personal favorites among them in the comments section.

#5 Omos' leg is enough to intimidate Drew Gulak (WWE RAW)

The fact that other Superstars can simply announce themselves in the WWE Royal Rumble matches, but Drew Gulak has to win against AJ Styles to find a place, is hilarious booking in itself. The ensuing clash between Styles and Gulak was short, albeit fun, but the funniest moment was when Gulak found himself staring at Omos's giant leg.

The feeling of genuine shock and scare was palpable on Gulak's face, which came into play when Styles made full use of this intimidation to secure the win. Yes, Drew Gulak is a gifted in-ring technician who can do much more than comedic roles in WWE, but it's also true that he's doing great with the material he's been asked to perform.

Maybe his hard work and loyalty will be rewarded by the WWE sometime down the line, but until then, his comedic chops will continue to entertain the fans on WWE RAW.