5 Hilarious moments from this week's WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown 

Another week of WWE programming has culminated with WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT all in the books. The week began with yet another entertaining episode of WWE RAW headlined by Alexa Bliss defeating WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka, by seemingly assuming The Fiend's personality. The episode also marked the return of Gillberg to WWE after a four year gap.

Over on WWE NXT on Wednesday, NXT Champion Finn Balor finally decided to align himself with the Undisputed Era to take down the Kings of NXT. Apart from this, the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team tournament also kickstarted on the show, with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter pulling off an upset victory over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. The highly-anticipated Fight Pit main event ended with Timothy Thatcher yet again standing tall over Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE SmackDown, however, ended the week on a bang. The show saw SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks wrestling an intergender match against Carmella's crony, Reginald. Kevin Owens finally got the upper-hand in his rivalry against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as he resoundingly took down the Tribal Chief.

That said, the week wasn't short of humor, as there will several moments across all the shows that made the fans have a good laugh. Here in this article, we will take a look at five such hilarious moments. Do share your favorites in the comments section below.

#5 Sami Zayn and his fight against unfair treatment (WWE SmackDown)

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was in great comedic-form on this week's SmackDown. Playing the role of a delusional man who thinks everything is a conspiracy against him to perfection, he almost stole the show with his antics.

Right after the first segment, Zayn made his way to the entrance area and handcuffed himself. He brought several placards along with him and his own cameraman, who would document his struggle to get justice after he was defeated by Apollo Crews last week through nefarious means.

However, the Great Liberator had a trick up his sleeve when he released himself from the handcuffs during the IC title match between Big E and Crews and attacked the latter, to end the match prematurely. Now that he has made his intentions clear, a three-way match for the Intercontinental Championship seems to be on the card, where Zayn can regain his title by using his own underhanded tactics.