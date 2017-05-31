5 Hints that Jinder Mahal's WWE Title run is going to last months

Jinder Mahal is the WWE Champion.

That's a sentence virtually no one ever expected to read, but "The Maharaja" defeated Randy Orton at Backlash a couple of weeks ago to become one of the most unlikely world champions in WWE history. But for Mahal, now comes the more difficult task of holding onto the title while on a SmackDown show that's loaded with stars who'd like to take it away from him.

Luckily for Mahal, however, he seems to have the backing of WWE management and looks poised to have a much longer run than anyone could have anticipated when he shocked the world at Backlash. Even though many are expecting the surprise WWE Champion to be a transitional one, there are plenty of indications that say otherwise.

Here are five hints that suggest Jinder Mahal is going to have an extended run with the WWE Championship.

#5 Baron Corbin's push is on hold

Corbin has taken a backseat over the last several weeks

