5 Hints that Jinder Mahal's WWE Title run is going to last months
Jinder Mahal isn't just a transitional WWE Champion.
Jinder Mahal is the WWE Champion.
That's a sentence virtually no one ever expected to read, but "The Maharaja" defeated Randy Orton at Backlash a couple of weeks ago to become one of the most unlikely world champions in WWE history. But for Mahal, now comes the more difficult task of holding onto the title while on a SmackDown show that's loaded with stars who'd like to take it away from him.
Luckily for Mahal, however, he seems to have the backing of WWE management and looks poised to have a much longer run than anyone could have anticipated when he shocked the world at Backlash. Even though many are expecting the surprise WWE Champion to be a transitional one, there are plenty of indications that say otherwise.
Here are five hints that suggest Jinder Mahal is going to have an extended run with the WWE Championship.
#5 Baron Corbin's push is on hold
Anyone else notice that Baron Corbin's push seems to have stalled?
Once thought to be SmackDown's "next big thing," Corbin has taken a backseat over the last several weeks, with multiple clean losses to the often poorly-booked Sami Zayn. That's good news for Mahal, who finds himself getting a bigger push now that Corbin's has stalled.
Corbin seems to have settled in as a midcard heel for now, and that's a strong indication that WWE thinks highly of Mahal and will give him every opportunity imaginable to be the blue brand's top heel.
At this point, WWE sees the advantage of pushing Mahal over Corbin, which is Mahal's massive appeal in India.