5 Possible hints WWE may have dropped at Super ShowDown 2020

It was a good show

The stakes were high for the first Saudi Arabia show of the year, Super ShowDown. With a total of five title matches, WWE delivered a decent show. However, the outcome of the main event certainly disappointed a large section of the WWE Universe. Besides two major title changes, Super ShowDown also had a shocking appearance.

While it looked like AJ Styles was going to win the Gauntlet match, The Undertaker appeared out of nowhere and pinned Styles to win the Tuwaiq trophy. Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins defended the RAW Tag Team Titles successfully, but the SmackDown Tag Team Titles changed hands.

Elsewhere on the show, Roman Reigns prevailed against Baron Corbin, and Brock Lesnar didn't take long to beat Ricochet. Participating in the only women's match of the night, Bayley beat Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Goldberg won the Universal Championship for the second time in his career, beating The Fiend in the main event of the night.

Let's take a look at five possible hints WWE may have dropped at Super ShowDown.

#5 Bayley will get a new opponent

.@itsBayleyWWE reflects on being the first Superstar to win a #WomensChampionship Match in Saudi Arabia at #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/wTuKGbwWDB — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

The solo women's match took place between Bayley and Naomi at Super ShowDown. Defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi, Bayley showed her grit once again, earning a comprehensive victory.

After securing the victory in Saudi Arabia, it is ambiguous if the SmackDown Women's Title will be defended at the Elimination Chamber, the final pay-per-view before heading to WrestleMania 36. First, Bayley put the title on the line against Carmella and subsequently, she defended it successfully against Naomi.

Having beaten Naomi fair and square, it should be the end of this feud, and Bayley might find out next opponent, who could be her challenger at the Grandest Stage of Them All. It remains to be seen whether Bayley's next opponent turns out to be Lacey Evans or her best friend Sasha Banks.

