5 Hints WWE dropped on RAW after TLC (December 16, 2019)

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins

After a brilliant TLC, WWE managed to deliver an exciting episode of Monday Night RAW. As we near Royal Rumble, things are about to get even more exciting as January is one of the most eventful months on the wrestling calendar.

This week's RAW started with Seth Rollins and the AoP laying out a threat to the WWE Universe, before The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated The Viking Raiders. After that, Erick Rowan got the better of an enhancement talent and we saw another video package featuring Liv Morgan.

Furthermore, Bobby Lashley and Lana got engaged in the episode, before the Gauntlet Match to decide the number 1 contender for the United States Championship ended in a DNF. Seth Rollins and the AoP then attacked Rey Mysterio before 'The Architect' challenged 'The Master of the 619' to a United States Championship Match next week. Mysterio accepted the challenge before a main event that saw Randy Orton defeat AJ Styles, thanks to some much-needed support from The Viking Raiders.

In the following, we take a look at five hints WWE dropped on this week's episode of the Red Brand.

#5 Where is Brock Lesnar?

Last time we saw Brock Lesnar!

Current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been nowhere to be seen since Survivor Series, but is expected to show up at Royal Rumble next year, so it was somewhat surprising that he wasn't on this week's RAW.

So far we haven't had many hints on who will be facing Lesnar at Royal Rumble, but it should be noted that Drew McIntyre also wasn't on RAW this week. Is his absence directly linked to 'The Beast Incarnate?'

Maybe Drew McIntyre is next in line for a shot at the WWE Championship. The WWE Universe has been calling for 'The Scottish Psychopath' to be given a championship opportunity and that might just happen very soon.

1 / 3 NEXT