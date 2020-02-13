5 Hints WWE dropped on RAW this week (10th February 2020)

RAW was an exciting episode

With a huge title match and a colossal Eight-Man Tag Team Match in the main event, RAW was a fantastic show filled with a number of surprises. The storylines progressed not only towards Super ShowDown but also WrestleMania 36.

Becky Lynch prevailed against Asuka, beating the latter to retain the RAW Women's Championship. However, Shayna Baszler made a surprising appearance by ambushing Lynch. Aleister Black beat Akira Tozawa, while Angel Garza was present on RAW again, picking up a victory over Cedric Alexander.

Rhea Ripley, the NXT Women's Champion, squashed Sarah Logan, as Charlotte Flair stood and watched the whole match. Having secured a WWE Championship match, Ricochet continued building momentum by defeating Bobby Lashley. The Monday Night Messiah stole a victory against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Viking Raiders.

In this article, we take a look at five hints WWE dropped on RAW this week.

#5 It will take a while to see Aleister Black's next major feud

Aleister Black made his presence felt on RAW this week. The Dutch Destroyer wrestled Akira Tozawa, who didn't possess a major threat. Black squshed Tozawa and continued his impressive run. Also, Black delivered a promo after the match, sending a message to the entire RAW roster.

Black's last major feud was against Murphy, with whom he had three matches. All their matches were remarkable, and Black stood tall every single time, even though Murphy showed his merit in the squared circle.

After squashing Eric Young and Tozawa over the last two shows, Aleister Black is building momentum and the fans might need to wait a couple of weeks to see his next major opponent. Meanwhile, Black might continue beating lower mid-card Superstars of RAW for a while. Whoever picks a big fight with Black next time, he could become The Dutch Destroyer's opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

