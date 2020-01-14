5 Hints WWE dropped on RAW this week (13 January 2020)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 14, 2020

Asuka and Becky Lynch on RAW

The second RAW the year exceeded expectations from last week, with several fantastic matches. While the first-ever Fist Fight took place in the main event, the show also had a number of unexpected twists.

The show opened with a huge triple threat match, as Drew McIntyre secured a victory over Randy Orton and AJ Styles. Charlotte Flair continued to build momentum, earning an easy win over Sarah Logan.

Asuka and Becky Lynch signed the official contract for their Royal Rumble match. Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy wrestled for the third time, and they delivered another awe-inspiring match. Conquering Big Show, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins and AOP won the first-ever Fist Fight match, after an assist from Buddy Murphy.

Let's take a look at five hints WWE dropped on RAW this week.

#5 Rusev will not get a push despite being over as a face

A rematch from TLC took place on RAW, where Rusev faced Bobby Lashley. While their TLC bout had a stipulation, it was a normal match on the Red Brand, but Rusev failed to take redemption of his previous defeat at TLC.

Similar to TLC, Lana also played a big role in Bobby Lashley's victory on RAW. Liv Morgan, who made a shocking revelation on the wedding of Lana and Lashley, interrupted the bout, but she was assaulted by Lana in the ringside. Lashley took advantage of the situation and delivered a vicious Spear to Rusev.

Since the start of this feud, Rusev has been over as a babyface, yet WWE doesn't have a big plan for him, giving a hint of it on RAW this week. It was the second loss for Rusev in two matches against Lashley. However, it will be interesting to see if Rusev manages to change his fortunes in the Mixed Tag Team match, which is scheduled to happen next week.

