5 hints WWE dropped on RAW this week (February 17, 2020)

It was an exciting episode

WWE RAW produced another great episode this week, confirming the first match for Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place next month. While the show was filled with several fantastic matches, it also had some entertaining segments.

After dismantling Matt Hardy last week, Randy Orton did the same this week by hitting the former with a steel chair. Aleister Black picked up a win against Erick Rowan, while Ricochet gained momentum with a win over Karl Anderson.

Furious by the attack from Shayna Baszler last week, Becky Lynch cut a great promo and the two women exchanged words. Elsewhere on the show, Drew McIntyre took little time to sabotage MVP. Kairi Sane also defeated Natalya by count-out, and the six-man tag team match ended in disqualification.

Let's take a look at five hints WWE dropped on the Red brand this week.

#5 Drew McIntyre will have a couple of easy victories to build momentum

Drew McIntyre, the man with all the attention at the moment, is scheduled to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Punching his ticket for the event after winning the men's Royal Rumble match, the Scottish Psychopath chose to face Brock Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Lesnar has to beat Ricochet at Super ShowDown, before facing McIntyre in April.

Brock Lesnar skipped RAW this week, but McIntyre was present. Given his disagreement with MVP last week, the two men faced each other. McIntyre continued to be impressive, and he didn't toil hard to pin MVP.

Previously, McIntyre squashed Mojo Rawley on RAW, right after his memorable victory at Royal Rumble. Given another dominating win on RAW this week, it is safe to say that McIntyre will continue to do the same in the next few weeks, which should help him to get ready for the biggest match of his career at the Showcase of Immortals.

