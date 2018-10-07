5 nostalgic moments from The Undertaker vs Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down

Wrestling fans around the planet were taken on an adrenaline ride

The WWE Super Show-Down match between The Undertaker and Triple H was the most anticipated match on the night. Although it was the match to close the show, the rivalry involving these four men is far from over.

Wrestling fans around the planet were taken on an adrenaline ride by these superstars. They used everything at their disposal to attack their opponents, ranging from steel chairs, tables, sledgehammers, to even the announce table. Not to mention, almost half a dozen close pin-falls took place during this match, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats.

Aside the chaos and drama, there were a couple of moments which gave the fans glimpses of the past. The performers recreated a few of those iconic moments which are permanently etched in the memories of fans who have closely followed the rivalries of these four men.

Here are five such moments which took place during the match, and the historic moments they referred to.

#1 When Triple H couldn’t use the sledgehammer

The "Game" improvised last night

During the match, The Undertaker locked Triple H inside his signature Hell’s Gate submission maneuver. The hold was countered using a sledgehammer as The Cerebral Assassin choked The Deadman using the wooden handle, and forced him to release the hold.

Seven years ago, these two superstars faced each other in a No Holds Barred match. In the closing moments of that match, Triple H was caught in the same hold. He tried the best he could to get out of the hold, and was looking to use the hammer to do that as well.

However, The Undertaker managed to keep him away from using the offensive weapon as he pulled him deep inside the hold. Ultimately, The Game had nowhere to go, and was forced to submit, marking his loss in that match.

