×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 huge storylines WWE just gave up on

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
973   //    25 Mar 2019, 13:10 IST

Austin was stopped by a mystery person from becoming the sole owner of the World Wrestling Federation.
Austin was stopped by a mystery person from becoming the sole owner of the World Wrestling Federation.

As World Wrestling Entertainment, the primary goal of the WWE is to entertain.

To do this, the promotion incorporates storylines, featuring larger than life stars, battling in developing narratives over many years, as fans can follow a wrestler's journey from rookie to legend.

As a Superstar grows, so does their fanbase, with accolades like titles, iconic moments, Royal Rumble wins and WrestleMania appearances only adding more fans to their growing flock.

But sometimes, storylines don't go according to plan. Real-life issues may get in the way. An injury may derail everything, and sometimes things just stop without any real explanation.

Here are five huge WWE storylines that the company just gave up on.

#5 Mr. America

Despite a lie detector test live on SmackDown, McMahon failed to prove Mr. America was actually the Immortal Hulk Hogan
Despite a lie detector test live on SmackDown, McMahon failed to prove
Mr.
America was actually the Immortal Hulk Hogan

At WrestleMania 19, Hulk Hogan defeated Vince McMahon in a bloody war between the two legends.

Irate, McMahon would retaliate, firing Hogan from the company, in a moment of pure spite.

Weeks later though, a new face would emerge on SmackDown, speaking like Hogan, competing like Hogan, but in a star-spangled mask. And when Vince tried to fire Mr. America, he was refused, as America had signed a contract for Stephanie McMahon.

Advertisement

Dubbed Mr. America, the patriotic powerhouse denied claims he was Hogan, though it was clear for everyone to see.

And then, he was gone.

Backstage, Hogan was unhappy with his pay, and felt it wasn't worth his time competing as Mr. America, quitting the company.

In a rather genius idea, the WWE had already filmed America unmasking, and showed the footage to the fans, making sure it was Hogan, so Vince could fire him, again.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Stone Cold Steve Austin Hulk Hogan
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 WWE storylines that were meant for other Superstars
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest WrestleMania storylines in WWE History
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 5 last minute changes that helped save storylines
RELATED STORY
5 huge mistakes that killed WCW
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon was embarrassed on live TV
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 matches with poor storylines
RELATED STORY
5 huge WWE Championship wins that nobody saw coming
RELATED STORY
5 huge storylines WWE borrowed from other companies
RELATED STORY
5 last-minute changes that saved WWE storylines
RELATED STORY
5 Romantic storylines involving Lita in WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us