4 huge swerves WWE could pull off this summer

Could Shane McMahon be WWE Champion this Summer, and what will happen with Brock Lesnar?

The WWE is a soap opera, full of wacky characters, ongoing storylines and entertaining action. And like any good soap opera, part of the company's success relies on swerves, shocking twists that keep an audience hooked and tuning in.

A good swerve is a thing of beauty in WWE, as fans can get rabidly excited for both the swerve as well as what comes next. As we approach the summer, it's clear that WWE will be planning something big to keep fans hooked during the long days.

Over the years, summer has been a crucial month for WWE, as fans have seen everything for the Brand Extension in 2016, to Roman Reigns finally toppling Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at Summerslam last year.

Here are four huge swerves the WWE could pull off this summer, and how they'd be able to do it.

#4 An NXT invasion

An NXT Invasion led by Triple H could be epic

It's no secret that WWE aren't doing so great right now, and whilst the company is still comfortably the biggest Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the world, AEW is consistently on the rise.

To counter this, WWE could have a huge swerve in the form of an invasion, as Superstars from NXT could jump to the main roster and have their sights set on the top. Something like this occurred in 2010, and though Nexus leader Wade Barrett never did capture the WWE title during his tenure, there were many times when it looked like he could.

As for who would lead this invasion, the Undisputed Era seems like a good choice, as the chances of the group coming to the main roster soon seem likelier and likelier with each passing month.

NXT has consistently been seen as the best thing in WWE, so having them help the main roster is a grand idea.

