5 huge things that could happen in WWE in March 2023

February 2023 proved to be a huge commercial success for WWE. The company hosted a major premium live event, the Elimination Chamber, during the month.

The show was another feather in the cap for the company as it garnered rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. Furthermore, last month also featured some excellent bouts that enthralled fans worldwide.

The sports entertainment giant will look to keep the ball rolling in March 2023. This could be another eventful month for WWE as the company will witness the build-up of its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39.

With that said, let's take a look at five things that could happen in the company this month.

#5. WWE announces Snoop Dogg as the co-host of WrestleMania 39

On the most recent episode of RAW, The Miz announced himself as the host of WrestleMania Hollywood. However, WWE could spice things up by announcing Snoop Dogg as the co-host.

If you aren't aware, the Hall of Famer is on the official WrestleMania 39 poster alongside some high-profile names such as Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and John Cena. The creative team could announce Snoop as the co-host of the event in the coming days.

If that happens, fans can expect some entertaining banter between the two hosts at the biggest WWE event of the year.

#4. Trish Stratus' heel turn

Trish Stratus returned to WWE on the most recent episode of RAW to help Becky Lynch and Lita prevail over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, a recent report has revealed that the company is planning multiple swerves in this storyline and a potential heel turn for Stratus could be on the cards. The creative team could have the former Women's Champion turn on Big Time Becks and The Extreme Diva to cost them the titles in the coming days.

This angle would either set up a potential match between Stratus and Lynch or lay down the breadcrumbs for a tag match between The Man and The Extreme Diva vs. Stratus and Bayley at WrestleMania.

#3. The company announces several blockbuster matches for WrestleMania Hollywood

While WWE has announced four matches for WrestleMania Hollywood so far, the company could add a few more blockbuster encounters to the match card in the coming days.

Given how Seth Rollins is currently involved in an angle with Logan Paul, a potential match between the duo seems highly likely for the event. Fans can expect the promotion to officially announce the same on RAW next week.

Apart from that, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and Finn Balor vs. Edge are also rumored to happen at the biggest event of the year.

#2. Montez Ford turns on Angelo Dawkins

Rumors of WWE pushing Montez Ford as a singles superstar have been making the rounds for quite some time now. Given how he once again proved his mettle at the Elimination Chamber, a potential singles run doesn't seem too far for Ford.

On the previous episode of the red brand, Ford and Dawkins lost their tag match against The Bloodline. The creative team could use that as a catalyst to split The Street Profits in the coming days.

Montez Ford is one of the most talented superstars on the current roster and it will be interesting to see how the company utilizes him as a singles superstar if/when they split Street Profits.

#1. John Cena returns and sets up a WrestleMania match against Austin Theory

John Cena @JohnCena Strive to be better than the negativity you are faced with daily. Strive to be better than the negativity you are faced with daily.

John Cena will be making his WWE return on the upcoming episode of RAW. Given that he will feature on The Show of Shows, The Cenation Leader could be returning to set up a WrestleMania match against Austin Theory.

As you may know, WWE is reportedly planning to pit the former United States Champion against the current one at the biggest event of the year. Fans can expect the company to officially announce this bout when Cena returns next week.

Do you want John Cena to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes