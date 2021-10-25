5 WWE matches that didn’t take place on American soil - Shawn Michaels controversy; Brock Lesnar squashed

Over the years, WWE has expanded to several new overseas markets and is now an international phenomenon. The company also has superstars from all over the world on its roster, who have helped to expand its international audience. Every year, events are produced all around the world to cater to this growing fanbase.

WWE now regularly visits Saudi Arabia with WrestleMania-caliber cards that are stacked with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. In the late '90s and early '00s, the promotion used to have the annual Rebellion shows, which were exclusive to the UK.

There have also been several traditional pay-per-views, such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania, which have taken place outside the US. With that being said, here are five huge WWE matches that didn’t take place on American soil:

#5 Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart (WWE Survivor Series 1997)

Shawn Michaels challenged Bret Hart for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 1997 in a highly-anticipated match. The two stars had friction behind the scenes and Hart was on his way to WCW. The match ended with an unscripted incident and came to be known as the Montreal Screwjob.

Hart and Vince McMahon agreed that the match would end in a disqualification. The Calgary native didn't want to lose in Canada so he agreed to drop the title at a later date. However, Shawn Michaels and his party weren't happy with the proposed finish.

Without informing The Hitman, McMahon decided that Michaels had to win the title. During the match, there was a planned spot where HBK put Hart in the Sharpshooter. Referee Earl Hebner ended the match immediately and Michaels was awarded the victory by submission.

The incident laid the foundation for McMahon's heel character, who was an integral part of Stone Cold Steve Austin's incredible success. WWE regards the Montreal Screwjob as the official beginning of the Attitude Era.

Edited by Arjun