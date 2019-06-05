5 Huge WWE superstars who are doing nothing at the moment

The main downfall with WWE having such a great roster is that not all their stars will get a chance to shine. As we have seen so many promising athletes fall into a pit of obscurity when the creative team has no plans for them, which sees these stars end up never recovering from the damaging booking.

However, some of these talented individuals make a name for themselves through seizing every opportunity which allows them to climb their way to the top of the card once again. But sometimes it is hard to do that, as fighting against an invertible odds is not as easy as it seems.

Therefore, today I would like for us to go through five of the most talented individuals that could be main eventers in other promotions, but in WWE they are just another face. While some of these names are not surprising to see in the least, others are some truly unexpected names that should be making headlines on Raw or Smackdown Live instead of appearing on lists like this.

#1 Rusev

Is it still Rusev Day?

The story of Rusev is a sad one, as this was a man that many thought would be the next great heel in the company, as his 2014 run as a foreign heel that was bent on getting his homeland over was just entertaining to watch. However, while Rusev ran through legends like Big Show and Mark Henry in that white-hot run, he hit a roadblock in John Cena.

Now, no one can knock Cena on his legacy, but at Wrestlemania 31 he had no business in defeating Rusev for the US Title, as that led to Rusev's slow demise as a top star. But Rusev was not done yet, as the Bulgarian brute shocked the world when he got himself over as one of the most popular wrestlers in the company, and the truth is that his 'Rusev Day' gimmick more over than anything WWE did that year.

Although there was one problem with Rusev's popularity, and that was WWE trying to stop him from becoming the next Daniel Bryan, as many reported that Rusev's rise was not part of WWE's plans. Sooner rather than later, WWE got what they wanted as Rusev lost all steam, and now he hardly gets TV times on Smackdown Live which is a shocker.

