5 iconic images from past Money in the Bank events

Images do speak a lot, these five iconic images define the legacy that Money in the Bank created for itself in the last 9 years.

Certainly not the image that people remember very fondly.

Over the years, WWE's Big Four events of Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series have produced some of the most iconic and unforgettable moments that have been etched in the memories of wrestling fans. However in recent times, Money in the Bank has joined them in being the home of such images.

When WWE visits the Allstate Arena in Chicago for the 9th Annual Money in the Bank, they will present a card that is capable of presenting a plethora of high quality matches.

From the Styles vs Nakamura Last Man Standing for the WWE title, to Money in the Bank ladder matches, this event can be the home of moments that will be remembered for a long long time. Till then, here are the 5 most iconic images from the past Money in the Bank events.

#5 Kane finally has his glory moments

Kane finally reached the top of the mountain.

Even though his fan following took a drastic hit in his last few years as an active WWE superstar, there is certainly no denying the fact that Kane is not only one of the most legendary wrestlers in the history of WWE, but he is also one of the most underrated.

Despite making his debut in WWE back in 1997 (actually the man behind the mask first appeared in 1995), Kane only had one reign with the WWE title, that also for a solitary day.

In 2010, no one was giving Kane even the slightest shot at ever winning a World title in the WWE, and this is what made his win at The Money in the Bank so special.

Not only did he surprisingly win the Ladder Match, he stunned the fans by cashing it on Rey Mysterio the very same night to win his first World title (ECW not counting) in 12 years. This reign of over 4 months revitalized Kane's career.