5 ideas for Paige’s return to pro wrestling

Paige has hinted that she will be returning to the WWE soon.

When it comes to recent declines within the world of professional wrestling, none have been quite as drastic as WWE Superstar Paige’s. The former Divas Champion was on top of the world a few years back after a successful first year with the company, but as we fast forward to the present day it’s clear that her glory days are mostly behind her.

Still, we’re hoping that the company can forgive and forget everything that’s happened lately and Paige’s social media presence leads us to believe that her comeback may, in fact, be imminent. Of course, she could just be waiting for her contract to run out in order to jump ship to TNA, but where’s the fun in that?

The women’s revolution truly is in full flow right now and a rejuvenated Paige could do wonders for the division. Granted, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but the Norfolk-born wrestler is tough and her anti-diva persona is exactly the kind of thing that Raw/SmackDown Live needs right now. Yes, we included both – but only because she would fit into both shows perfectly.

So with that being said, here are five ideas for Paige’s return to pro wrestling.

#1 Miss MITB

Following the controversial finish to the women’s Money in the Bank match last weekend, Daniel Bryan has decided to have a rematch on next week’s edition of SmackDown Live. Ignoring how bizarre that decision is on the face of it, the move certainly opens the door for a lot of interesting possibilities.

One of those possibilities is Paige returning to win it

The former champion could pull a Carlito by winning a big time match on two separate debuts/returns, following in the footsteps of her Divas Championship victory on the night after WrestleMania 30.