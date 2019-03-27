5 ideas WWE should bring back immediately

Should the WWE bring back the King of the Ring tournament?

The WWE Universe are a vocal bunch, and if they don't like something, they are going to make their voices heard.

If you've scrolled through any wrestling forums, you'll rather quickly get to someone claiming that things were better back in the day, and that the WWE, the biggest promotion in the world, will soon be out of business.

And though this is a rather extreme reaction, it's no secret that WWE's past often had fantastic ideas, which have since become forgotten along the way.

Whilst the company may continue to move forward in terms of huge signings and its women's revolution, they could profit from taking a page from their own history books.

Here are five ideas that WWE should bring back immediately.

#5 Story specific gimmick matches

With its own Pay Per View, the Hell in a Cell is rarely used due to stories.

In 1997, the war between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had reached a boiling point.

HBK clearly feared the Deadman, and would often run, or be helped by DX, though that all ended when the pair were locked inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

And though the structure served a purpose in that contest, nowadays it is used simply because it is that time of the year.

This is not just a problem specific to the Cell, as plenty of pay per views such as TLC and Elimination Chamber now restrict the use of stipulation matches for the other eleven months of the year.

What makes this worse is that WWE does sometimes use the Hell in a Cell outside of the pay per view, such as at WrestleMania 28 and 32, and these matches are often seen as better than their October counterparts.

