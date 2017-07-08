5 Impact/GFW wrestlers who the WWE should definitely sign up part 2

Could we see these men in a WWE ring?

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 20:21 IST

Edwards would add depth to the WWE roster

Impact Wrestling/GFW has had a long history of bringing in and developing talent. Since its inception in 2002 as NWA-TNA, the brainchild of Jerry and Jeff Jarrett pushed the boundaries in creating a program that would be considered a viable option for wrestling fans.

It certainly has helped that they managed to create and develop stars, stars who today have moved on to other professional aspirations outside Impact Wrestling. Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Aries and Eric Young are the names of just a few talented men that once called Impact home.

Impact/GFW has recently undergone a regime change, and that has led to changes in direction for the company. They continue to present exciting and notable talent and try to create meaningful storylines for all involved.

However, one has to wonder how long before WWE explores the option of being a new home for these budding stars. With that being said, here are five Impact/GFW superstars that the WWE should definitely consider signing up.

#5 Eli Drake

Drake's in ring ability and talent on the mic make him a valuable asset

Drake is no stranger to WWE, has been a part of the promotion in the past. For parts of the past ten years, Drake has competed with WWE in different roles, mainly as an enhancement talent to aid others on the roster. In that role, he once competed alongside Dean Ambrose in a handicap match against the Big Show. That was then, however, and this is now.

Drake has finely tuned his mic skills and in ring ability; currently, he is led to the ring by Tyrus (formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE). When he first joined Impact Wrestling, he was one-third of the faction known as The Rising alongside Drew Galloway (McIntyre) and Micah (formerly Camacho in the WWE). He has worked with some of the best in the business, and a veteran that is as seasoned as he is should be seen as a welcome addition to any company.