5 IMPACT Wrestling stars whose contracts expire in the next few months

IMPACT Wrestling has had a successful run over the last six years. The company gained stability under the eyes of Scott D'Amore. Performers like Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Sami Callihan, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, and Rosemary have helped the company grow.

Many of those stars have been signed for at least one more year. When it comes to contracts in pro wrestling, the majority of contracts expire at the end of a given year.

This is why January is usually a highly-anticipated month for wrestling fans. The Royal Rumble takes place then, so it always sets up a potential debut in the match for free agents.

Some wrestling contracts are set up to expire at various times during a calendar year. Most current IMPACT Wrestling stars have deals that expire at the end of a given year.

However, according to Fightful's list, some have contracts that will expire this year. Here are five current IMPACT stars with deals ending in the coming months.

#5 Crazzy Steve's current deal expires this month

Crazzy Steve has been an important member of Decay.

Crazzy Steve has competed in both the X Division and Tag Team title races. While unsuccessful in both, his character work is among the best in IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside Decay, Steve offers a dark and unpredictable performance.

He has also proved that he can work comedy into his character, as evidenced by the "Wrestle House" segments. These segments focused on being stuck in the house with many other wrestlers. His role as a 'Young Boy' for Johnny Swinger was one of the funnier parts of the bit.

Steve has had multiple stints with the promotion, but his current deal expires at the end of May. Will he re-sign, or will Decay soon be looking for a new member?

#4 Su Yung's contract could expire at the end of May 2022

Su Yung is a former Knockouts Champion. However, she hasn't been seen after announcing her pregnancy in December. Like Crazzy Steve, she's also great at playing characters.

Yung initially debuted as the Undead Bride. In her time with IMPACT, she has managed to juggle two other personas, such as the innocent Susie and the serious Susan. Few women in pro wrestling can match her ability to easily shift between different characters.

When fans last saw the former Knockouts Champion, she led the duo of Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren. The two were essentially written off of TV as the pregnancy was announced. Su Yung's current contract supposedly expires at the end of May, but she'll be out of the ring for at least a year.

#3 Former IMPACT World Champion Eric Young's deal ends in July 2022

Eric Young @TheEricYoung TRUTH! A pro wrestling gospel was preached and you need to know the truth! Ask people who TRULY know they will tell you the truth and if you don’t believe this YOU WILL!!! @impactwrestling #worldclassmaniac TRUTH! A pro wrestling gospel was preached and you need to know the truth! Ask people who TRULY know they will tell you the truth and if you don’t believe this YOU WILL!!! @impactwrestling #worldclassmaniac https://t.co/DKjJ4Iex3t

Eric Young returned to IMPACT Wrestling after an underwhelming stint in WWE. He did the best he could in the latter promotion as the leader of the SAnitY faction. However, things are often different for stars between NXT and the main roster.

When he returned to IMPACT, he captured the world title. He's also been a staple in the tag team division as the leader of Violent By Design. Young has held the tag team titles on a few occasions in this current run.

Violent By Design recently lost their titles to the Briscoes at Under Siege. Will Young remain with the promotion, or will he look to work for a different promotion?

#2 & #1 Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have deals that expire in July 2022

Will Gallows and Anderson re-sign or head elsewhere this summer?

Gallows and Anderson joined IMPACT after their release from WWE in 2020. Since then, the duo captured the Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions. They also appeared alongside Kenny Omega when the latter held the IMPACT World Championship.

The aforementioned angle also led them to appear in AEW. Could they head there full-time once their contracts expire in July 2022? It's possible. At the same time, Gallows and Anderson could certainly stay where they are due to the presence of the Bullet Club stable.

The duo could also rejoin the Bullet Club in NJPW. Whatever happens, The Good Brothers will have several options this summer.

