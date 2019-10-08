5 inactive wrestlers WWE should bring back in 2019

Jeff and Matt Hardy

WWE currently has a lot of exciting things going on for them, with several changes backstage, as well as in the ring. SmackDown has moved to FOX, airing on Friday nights, while NXT has gone toe-to-toe with AEW's weekly show, Dynamite.

RAW, WWE's flagship product, has been a great watch over the last few months, thanks to the involvement of Paul Heyman, who is the executive director of the red brand.

Heyman has pushed several stars that were neglected, including the likes of Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and the returns of the likes of Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev on RAW, as well as Finn Balor to NXT.

WWE has a huge roster and several Superstars have not featured on WWE television for a while. With three huge shows on television, WWE could use a few of these Superstars on one of three brands.

Let's take a look at 5 inactive wrestlers WWE should bring back:

#5 Sheamus

Sheamus has not been on WWE television since the week after WrestleMania 35

Sheamus has been missing from WWE television for a long time, having suffered a concussion in the week after WrestleMania 35. But the Irish Superstar is reportedly cleared to wrestle and he has expressed his desire to return to the ring.

In a recent interview, Sheamus revealed that he would want to go after the Intercontinental title, which is held by Shinsuke Nakamura currently.

“First thing for me would be the Intercontinental Championship. I won both active world championships in the roster, which is the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship. So the Intercontinental Championship is one that I’ve always wanted to get my hands on," said Sheamus to Express Sport.

Sheamus could probably return as a babyface and go on to challenge Nakamura, which would make for an interesting feud.

