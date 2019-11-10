5 incredible Charlotte Flair matches you need to watch

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the few female athletes who ignited the women's revolution in WWE. With her in-ring performances, Flair has time and again showcased why she is termed as The Queen. Such is her work-ethic, no one can even point out the fact that the 10-time Women's Champion didn't even want to be a part of this industry once.

The WWE Universe in India will soon get the opportunity to interact with The Queen, as Charlotte Flair arrives in the country on 14th November 2019. WWE fans in Mumbai and Bengaluru will get to meet her as she is set to make multiple appearances throughout her stay in India.

The Queen has put on incredible matches whenever she stepped into the squared circle. In addition to that, her mic skills and ability to manipulate the audience, make her a personality that every fans want to meet once.

Ahead of her visit to India, we take a look back at some of her must-see battles that helped her evolve into The Queen.

#5 Charlotte Flair vs Natalya (NXT Women's Championship match)

NXT TakeOver

Paige made history in 2014 when she won the WWE Divas Championship while she was the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She eventually moved up to the main roster and vacated the latter title. This scenario presented Charlotte Flair and Natalya with the opportunity to become the second-ever Women's Champion of the black-and-gold brand.

Although Charlotte was impressing the NXT audience with her weekly performances, she needed a match of this magnitude to achieve mainstream popularity. At the first-ever NXT TakeOver event, Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya to win the title in an incredible contest and many believe this match helped her to establish herself as a unique personality and not just 'Ric Flair's daughter'.

