WWE: Five Incredible faces who were better as heels

Seth Rollins- One of the best heels in the recent times

There are some wrestlers who play faces very while some are who play heels effectively. Some wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and John Cena were and even now great as faces while others like Kevin Owens and The Miz played heels at its very best. However, there are some wrestlers who play both great and are appreciated in both with the same passion.

At the same time, some of the WWE superstars became fan favorites and rose to prominence when they turned heel and for some, it gave their career's a new lease of life. The likes of Edge, Chris Jericho, Triple H, Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair and so on have been widely remembered as some of the greatest WWE superstars to have graced the ring.

However, the wrestlers who play both greatly also face the dilemma of deciding which of their personas will be liked more. A WWE superstar's arc is one of the most important things and the trajectory of the wrestler's career is so many times dependent on it.

There are some wrestlers who we thought are better as faces but actually were better and effective at playing heels. Here are five wrestlers who played heels better than their face persona:

5) Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is just like her father, legendary Ric Flair. Like her father, she plays both heel and a face perfectly. Although she gets booed sometimes even as a face unlike her father, one thing is for sure, she is great as a face. However, one question arises, which role did she play better?

The answer simply is a heel. Charlotte Flair was possibly one of the best heel WWE's women's industry has ever seen. Her work as a heel definitely gets the fans to boo her no matter what she did. From torturing Bayley to fighting out Sasha Banks with her heel tricks, her work as a heel was exemplary.

Charlotte's work was comparable to plenty of seasoned veterans who were known for working as a heel and her arc was perhaps one of the in WWE in the year 2016. Her work redefined the Women's Wrestling. Heel Charlotte was simply amazing!

