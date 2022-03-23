WWE constantly needs to find ways to keep its product fresh. New ideas are always welcome, especially in today's ever-changing landscape. One thing that can help this cause is the introduction of a faction or two.

Factions have been an integral part of WWE and pro wrestling over the years. During the Monday Night Wars, the New World Order and DX became household names. This concept has also been a recent success, with The Shield and The New Day among the biggest stars in the modern era.

The synergy involved in a faction can create multiple stars, especially when done right. The Hurt Business is the most significant example, where the collective force was much larger than the sum of its parts. Seth Rollins' group in early 2020 also had promise before it eventually fizzled out.

Let's look at a few factions WWE should form in 2022. Some of these are extensions to existing groups, but ones that would change their dynamic.

#5 On our list of 5 incredible factions WWE should form: The Extended Bloodline - Beyond Roman Reigns and The Usos

The Bloodline is already on top of WWE, having shown dominance for most of the past year. The collective of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman have formed this outfit. However, The Bloodline has scope to expand. Several new members could join the dominant group.

Jimmy Uso's wife Naomi has been mentioned a few times and would be the perfect female star in Reigns' faction. This may be what she needs to finally become a permanent main eventer in WWE.

The Usos' brother can join this extended version of The Bloodline after his run in NXT is over. Solo Sikoa has shown promise and resembles his uncle, Umaga. Big things could be in store for him, especially under the guidance of The Tribal Chief.

#4 Latino World Order - A modern take on the WCW faction

WWE would be wise to book a full-blown Latin faction, with a visible end-goal of creating new stars. Rey Mysterio is likely reaching the climax of his in-ring career, and the company needs to build more Mexican names to replace his star power. This is in addition to Dominik, who has looked promising so far.

Rey can be the living legend of the Latino World Order, while his son is the young gun. Los Lotharios could be the tag team of the group, with Angel and Humberto capable of becoming the top duo in the division. Zelina Vega and Bayley can add some female depth to this prospective Latin American faction.

They can amalgamate with Legado del Fantasma, especially if WWE intends to push Santos Escobar as the next Mexican face of the company. He has the attributes to carry such a position.

#3 Alpha Academy - Chad Gable enrolls more students

Chad Gable is just getting started on RAW.

Alpha Academy is currently one of the most prominent tag teams on RAW, but it can turn into a proper faction. WWE needs to find ways to keep Chad Gable and Otis in a prominent position after WrestleMania, especially if they fail to regain the Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro.

The three-time Tag Team Champion can enroll more students into the 'Academy' and form a full-blown group. Gable Steveson instantly comes to mind as a potential member, considering his amateur wrestling background. It would help to pair him with somebody with the personality of Chad Gable for now.

Meanwhile, Omos sounds perfect as the group's giant, in addition to Otis being the in-ring muscle. A few names from NXT could join in too. This Alpha Academy faction may propel Gable into the main event scene if executed well. He deserves it.

#2 Balor Club - A black and gold fight against management

This could be RETRIBUTION done right.

The term 'Balor Club' has been used in WWE, but not for a faction of any sort. The company still has time to right that wrong, with this being the last chance to turn Finn Balor into a megastar.

He could lead a group of "unhappy" stars from the black-and-gold era of NXT. Sami Zayn can play up the "everyone is against us" mentality he has been nailing recently, while Kevin Owens adds star power to the group.

Ex-champions like Shayna Baszler and The Viking Raiders could also be featured, along with those renamed on the main roster. Dominik Dijakovic (T-Bar), Piper Niven (Doudrop), and Pete Dunne (Butch) come to mind in that respect.

A faction of former NXT stars with a defined motive could be what RETRIBUTION or The Nexus would have been if WWE handled them well. This is a huge opportunity to create a compelling scenario, with several big stars being made out of it.

#1 WWE's Four Horsewomen

Four of the greatest in modern history.

While they have been called the Four Horsewomen of WWE since their time in NXT, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley are yet to form a proper unit in the ring.

It would be tricky to unite them now, especially considering Lynch and Flair's apparent real-life heat. However, the company can use history to its advantage to tell an elaborate story and re-ignite the bond between the Four Horsewomen. They could fall on any side of the heel-face spectrum.

Both possibilities sound equally appealing. The popularity of all four members, especially Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, may make their ultimate reunion one of the greatest moments in WWE history, while the Four Horsewomen could simply form an alliance to stop other female stars from reaching their level.

This can ultimately lead to a four-on-four match, with the established stars putting over the likes of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The story works either way. It would be a massive missed opportunity if WWE did not bring Charlotte, Becky, Sasha, and Bayley together for a storyline.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

