5 Incredible moments in WWE in 2014

Shockest moment of the generation

Many wrestling fans watching wrestling for a long long time, might have known that 2014 was the most shocking year of wrestling.

2014 showed us the most shocking moments ever seen in wrestling. Here are five shocking moments from the year:

#5 Dolph Ziggler defeats the Authority

Ziggler single-handedly eliminated three authority men

When we think about one of the most underrated talents in WWE, our mind definitely strikes Dolph Ziggler.

But something changed in 2014 and it was not a change we thought we are going to see. Though the change didn't last long, it was a great change and the best at that time. Team Authority Vs Team Cena was the match of the night at Survivor Series, thanks to Dolph Ziggler.

The shock here was Dolph helping Team Cena win. After Cena being eliminated in the match early due to a heel-turn from Big Show, nobody in the arena would have thought Team Cena is going to win. However, Ziggler eliminated three left Authority members Kane, Luke Harper, and Seth Rollins alone to everyone's surprise.

Everybody in the arena might have thought that WWE is giving Dolph the push he deserves but he hasn't got that. However, it was a huge surprise that Dolph eliminated everyone rather than John Cena in the match.

