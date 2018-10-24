5 Incredible Surprises That Need To Happen At WWE Evolution

Evolution needs to harbor a few shocks

Evolution is now just days away and finally, the women of WWE will be given the platform that they deserve to show off how far they have come over the past few years. The news of Roman Reigns' departure from WWE has dominated the build-up to the biggest pay-per-view in the history of women's wrestling but doesn't change the fact that history will be made this weekend.

Already the matches that are set to take place will make history as Becky Lynch and Charlotte collide in the first ever Last Woman Standing match and a number of WWE legends and Hall of Famers will be part of the show.

Evolution is set to become a staple in the Women's Revolution and in order for the show to be seen as a success, there are many surprises that WWE could be hiding ahead of the event.

#5 A legend should win the Battle Royal

The women's battle royal could hold a number of surprises

It is unknown as to why a Women's Battle Royal is taking place, but it appears that this is the only way that WWE can get all of the women on the card and allow a few legends to step back into the ring for the first time in years.

The likes of Molly Holly, Ivory, Alundra Blayze, Kelly Kelly and even Maria are all part of the Women's battle royal on Sunday night and it would definitely be an interesting swerve if the company allowed one of the legends to pick up the win.

With a Women's Championship match on the line, this could set up a match that could see Molly Holly or Ivory vs Becky Lynch which would definitely be a pay-per-view worthy match if WWE wanted to present it at Survivor Series.

