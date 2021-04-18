5 incredible WWE celebrity matches

Celebrities are part and parcel of WWE. They come to the promotion to help promote themselves and also bring mainstream attention to the company. Often the celebrities who come to WWE do so without knowing anything about the promotion.

To them, it's often just another appearance to promote something they are doing. However, there are exceptions to this. Some celebrities who appear in WWE are fans of the product. The reason they appear is that they love the product. Often, celebrities who are fans themselves help to bring wider attention to WWE and do so in a positive light.

For one, they look like they want to be there and are excited about it. As a result, their performances in WWE are memorable. Keeping that in mind, this article will talk about five of the most incredible times that celebrities took part in an actual WWE match.

#5 Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho vs. Triple H and Shawn Michaels — WWE RAW, 2010

"I haven't forgotten what Tyson did 2 me on January 11th 2010 on a Monday night

He turned on me he turned traitor on me & every single day of my life ever since that day I have been dreaming of getting my hands on Mike Tyson's fat head I want his head on a platter!" Jericho#AEW pic.twitter.com/CpSVFquP6s — Daniel (@DannyDiaz60) May 28, 2020

Mike Tyson is often associated with wrestling for his appearance in 1998 as the special enforcer at WrestleMania 14. During his appearance there, he knocked out Shawn Michaels. It was one of the more legendary celebrity appearances in WWE, but he didn't wrestle in a match.

However, during a 2010 episode of WWE RAW, he returned to the company and had an actual wrestling match. There, he teamed up with Chris Jericho to face D-Generation X. Mike Tyson's previous turn on DX was brought up several times and it was thought that he was against the group.

Jericho, Triple H and Shawn Michaels did most of the work in the match. Tyson was there for very little in-ring action, but when he finally got involved, he made the match better thanks to his actions. He turned on Chris Jericho during the match and knocked him out, joining DX. While he wrestled very little, the fans enjoyed the match.

1 / 5 NEXT