5 Incredible WWE feuds that could start in 2022 - Roman Reigns battles first-time challenger, Brock Lesnar to battle a dream opponent?

The WWE roster in 2021 is not nearly as stacked as it was the year before. There were a lot of releases throughout the year and as a result, there is a depleted cast of characters on RAW and SmackDown at this moment in time.

That being said, these 5 WWE dream feuds could certainly rock the house come 2022. The seeds were planted the year prior and the upcoming year could certainly see them blossom into engaging programs. Some may even call these contests dream matches.

Here are 5 WWE feuds that could potentially begin in the new year. Hey, if you have a few names that you feel we may have missed out on, sound off in the comments section.

Also, feel free to weigh in on any of the WWE matchups mentioned here. Is there a contest you'd like to see?

#5 WWE Champion Big E retires Goldberg

Big E has been open about the fact that he's the world's biggest Goldberg fan. Although it may not be fashionable in 2021 to admit that Goldberg's matches are exciting, Big E maintains that a clash with his childhood hero would be a dream match. As WWE Champion, he has the chance to retire Goldberg and send him packing into the sunset for good.

Goldberg has just one match left on his contract and it wouldn't make sense for him to make yet another comeback for a while at least. His aura and mystique have been diminished thanks to a variety of losses in his last WWE run. Could he put over Big E in a major way in his very last match?

What would it be like if the WWE Hall of Famer gave a Jackhammer to Big E following his loss?

