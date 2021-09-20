5 incredible WWE Kane matches

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is one of the greatest characters in WWE history.

The Big Red Machine made his WWE debut in 1997 and went on to become one of the longest tenured and most respected WWE Superstars in history.

The man behind the mask, Glen Jacobs, is the current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee after being elected to the position in May 2018.

Kane returned to WWE television this past Friday Night SmackDown from Knoxville, Tennessee. The WWE Hall of Famer hosted the 'Homecoming Celebration' of former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

This has led to many reflecting on the illustrious career of Kane. The kayfaybe younger brother of The Undertaker has participated in many memorable moments and matches throughout his career.

Let's take a closer look at five incredible WWE Kane matches.

#5 Kane vs. The Big Show vs. Raven – Hardcore Championship Triple Threat match (WWE WrestleMania X-Seven)

WrestleMania X-Seven is widely regarded as one of the greatest pay-per-view events in professional wrestling history.

The card is almost mythical, with a legendary number of WWE Hall of Famers and high quality talents participating on the card.

When discussing WrestleMania X-Seven matches such as Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Rock, The Undertaker vs Triple H, and Tables, Ladders and Chairs come to mind.

However, matches on the undercard also delivered significantly. One such match was the Hardcore Championship triple threat match between Raven, The Big Show and Kane.

The match saw the three men brawl all over the Astrodome in Houston, Texas. This famously included all three men pursuing each other via golfcarts and Raven being thrown through a glass window.

Kane left the match victorious after hitting an incredible legdrop off the stage onto the set below, winning the Hardcore Championship in the process.

