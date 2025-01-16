5 indications that Triple H has given up on WWE star Finn Balor

Even though he was the first WWE Universal Champion in 2016, Finn Balor has never returned to the mountain's summit. The Prince was a favorite of Triple H during his initial run in NXT.

This lent The Game to push Balor as a top star upon his debut in the former black and yellow brand. He won the NXT Championship from Kevin Owens and went on to become the longest-reigning champion at the time. He then went back to the developmental brand and won the title again.

Balor's return to the main roster netted him a few mid-card title runs and tag team gold. Over the last few years, he's been embroiled with The Judgment Day.

Despite those successes, it seems like Triple H may have given up on Finn Balor for the next five reasons after another big loss on the second episode of RAW on Netflix.

#5. He already went back to NXT for a character reboot

When stars need a reboot or change of scenery, they're often sent back to NXT for a brief run. It can either refresh that performer or signal the end of their tenure. In addition to Finn Balor, names like Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews, Pete Dunne, The O.C., Ridge Holland, Dijak, and even Becky Lynch returned to NXT for a spell.

The Prince returned to the developmental brand with an edgier character. He won the NXT Championship before returning to the main roster.

Since that avenue has already been used, it feels like The Game may be leaving one of his former favorites by the wayside.

#4. Constant losses to Damian Priest on big stages

Michael Cole mentioned that Finn Balor and Damian Priest were even in matches at 3-3 before their Street Fight on RAW. That presents the feud as equal on paper but is greatly misleading.

Balor's victories over Priest were before both men joined the Judgment Day in 2022. The Archer of Infamy won the last four meetings, which all took place after Balor's betrayal in 2024.

Priest also won on the bigger stages, including at Bad Blood and during their most recent encounter on RAW. Presenting the rivalry as relatively close gives Balor some credibility.

Riding a four-match losing streak to his main rival shows he's not a priority (in terms of singles titles) in the current landscape.

#3. Mostly booked in the tag team division with a lackluster second run

Finn Balor has enjoyed big spots while The Judgment Day has been prominently featured each week on RAW. He's a three-time Tag Team Champion with the group, winning the titles twice with Priest and once with JD McDonagh.

Throughout his time with The Judgment Day, The Prince also regularly challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was the impetus for turning on Priest after he won the same title.

Balor's title run with McDonagh was extremely forgettable as the duo only made two defenses in a six-month reign. That arguably shows that the tag division wasn't a priority during their run.

#2. Not utilizing Finn Balor's "Demon" gimmick more

One huge advantage Finn Balor has over other WWE stars is the use of his "Demon" gimmick. Balor brought his alter-ego out for big matches or feud-ending showdowns.

That gimmick often meant The Prince would come out on top. This was always the case while portraying a heroic star. While he's been with the Judgment Day, the gimmick has been scarcely used.

The Demon last faced Edge inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39 but lost to The Rated R Superstar, only his third defeat using this gimmick. However, by not using the gimmick and having him lose on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2023, Triple H may have abandoned Finn Balor as a priority.

#1.Stretching The Judgment Day storyline

WWE loves to milk every bit of the ongoing Bloodline and Judgment Day sagas. The groups ruled their respective brands at the same time. Finn Balor explored a heel version of his character by joining The Judgment Day.

It's led to big title matches and a prominent spot on the card. However, that hasn't led to singles success as The Prince routinely fell to Priest, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

Both factions fractured once already but will likely do so again in the coming months. The three people who started the group - Edge, Priest, and Rhea Ripley -have been replaced. It's a matter of time before Balor meets the same fate.

By continually extending the group's drama, it feels like bookers don't have ideas for the eventual split. Having Balor say, "When we listen to Finn, we win," before losing more matches, doesn't show him in the best light.

