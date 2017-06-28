5 Indie legends who have never wrestled in the WWE

Some of the most famous indie performers have never stepped foot inside a WWE ring.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jun 2017, 14:33 IST

Some of these names have worked in the WWE in different capacities

For the longest time, there was an obvious distinction in professional wrestling. You had the WWE guys who were well-known all across the world and then you had the guys on the independent circuit. Those wrestlers who just weren’t cut out for the WWE’s rigid way of doing things. These guys were the indie darlings of the world and rarely would you see one jump ship to Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Gone are those days, though. In today’s world, a number of indie wrestlers are making their way to the WWE – most notably through the NXT system. We have had the likes of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor make a splash in the world’s largest wrestling promotion. These guys have used the momentum of their indie accomplishments to make a real name for themselves in the WWE.

But, not everyone has made the jump. There are some independent scene legends who have steered clear of the WWE. Be it because of personal choice or because the WWE isn’t interested in signing them or a number of other reasons, these 5 names have never wrestled in a WWE ring.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 indie legends who have never wrestled in the WWE:

#5 The Motor City Machine Guns

The Machine Guns are from Detroit

If you watched TNA during the late noughties, chances are you’ve seen The Motor City Machine Guns in action. Comprising of Detriot natives Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, they are one of the most innovative tag teams in modern wrestling.

Other than their stint with TNA, the Guns have worked in the bigger independent circuit promotions such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling – the latter where they’ve captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

The two real-life besties are both hugely respected members of the indie scene and have never stepped foot inside a WWE ring in their decade-long career. They seem to be thriving independently, and it doesn’t look likely that they will be making a move anytime soon.

