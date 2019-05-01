5 Insane ways WWE characters were killed off on TV

The Undertaker has been buried alive four times but has always found a way to come back.

The WWE can often be a strange tv show.

Where else on primetime television can you find an Undead mortician attempt to marry the innocent daughter of an evil corporate overlord, only to be thwarted by a beer-swilling redneck who said overlord despises already?

Throughout the annals of WWE history, there have been countless characters in the illustrious WWE roster, some of which have been immortalized forever, whilst others have faded into obscurity.

Some characters have even been shockingly killed off live on TV, much to the surprise of the fans watching.

Here are five insane ways the characters of WWE Superstars have been killed off on TV.

Note: Like many TV shows, being killed off very rarely means you're gone forever, as several of these WWE Superstars somehow came back to life.

5: Paul Bearer (Buried in cement)

Bearer was buried in a cement tomb in 2004, but returned years later.

When The Undertaker returned to WWE in March 2004, he didn't come alone.

Re-emerging as his traditional Deadman persona, the Phenom was flanked by Paul Bearer, who had managed him for the early years of his career.

Together, the pair was unstoppable, though it was the conniving Paul Heyman who wanted the Deadman's powers for himself, and had Bearer kidnapped.

Facing the Dudley Boyz in a unique match at the Great American Bash 2004, Undertaker was instructed to "do the right thing", or Bearer would be buried in cement.

Defeating the Dudleys, the Phenom went to confront Heyman, and it seemed that Bearer (now up to his neck in cement) would be saved.

Instead, The Undertaker said that Bearer had been shown to be his weakness, and after realising he couldn't afford to be weak, sealed Bearer's fate himself.

