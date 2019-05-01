×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Insane ways WWE characters were killed off on TV

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    01 May 2019, 21:47 IST

The Undertaker has been buried alive four times but has always found a way to come back.
The Undertaker has been buried alive four times but has always found a way to come back.

The WWE can often be a strange tv show.

Where else on primetime television can you find an Undead mortician attempt to marry the innocent daughter of an evil corporate overlord, only to be thwarted by a beer-swilling redneck who said overlord despises already?

Throughout the annals of WWE history, there have been countless characters in the illustrious WWE roster, some of which have been immortalized forever, whilst others have faded into obscurity.

Some characters have even been shockingly killed off live on TV, much to the surprise of the fans watching.

Here are five insane ways the characters of WWE Superstars have been killed off on TV.

Note: Like many TV shows, being killed off very rarely means you're gone forever, as several of these WWE Superstars somehow came back to life.

5: Paul Bearer (Buried in cement)

Bearer was buried in a cement tomb in 2004, but returned years later.
Bearer was buried in a cement tomb in 2004, but returned years later.

When The Undertaker returned to WWE in March 2004, he didn't come alone.

Re-emerging as his traditional Deadman persona, the Phenom was flanked by Paul Bearer, who had managed him for the early years of his career.

Advertisement

Together, the pair was unstoppable, though it was the conniving Paul Heyman who wanted the Deadman's powers for himself, and had Bearer kidnapped.

Facing the Dudley Boyz in a unique match at the Great American Bash 2004, Undertaker was instructed to "do the right thing", or Bearer would be buried in cement.

Defeating the Dudleys, the Phenom went to confront Heyman, and it seemed that Bearer (now up to his neck in cement) would be saved.

Instead, The Undertaker said that Bearer had been shown to be his weakness, and after realising he couldn't afford to be weak, sealed Bearer's fate himself.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Impact Wrestling The Undertaker Mickie James
Advertisement
5 Reasons wrestlers should not "die" like Allie on Impact, and 5 reasons why it's not wrong
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Al Snow on Mick Foley, Head, Marty Jannetty, WWE, and wrestling in the Mississippi River
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Al Snow on OVW, Mahabali Shera and exactly how Vince McMahon influences careers
RELATED STORY
4 ways Impact Wrestling has surpassed the WWE
RELATED STORY
Uneventful debuts in professional wrestling
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Scarlett Bordeaux and "internet tough guys" called out by wrestler, gets epic response
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Best and Worst- New champs, Former NJPW Superstar arrives
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Top Impact star pays tribute to The Undertaker during his match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former TNA Champion signs with WWE
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: WWE legend signs contract to return to Impact Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us