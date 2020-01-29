5 inspired outfits from WWE Royal Rumble 2020

The WWE Royal Rumble event is always a must-watch, even for fans both diehard and casual. This makes it an incredible time for talents to do everything they can to get attention for themselves and their characters. Many times Superstars will wear ring gear that they have never worn before in an effort to stand out more than usual.

This year was no different as we saw many talents don inspired ring gear - from super heroes, to video game characters, to a tribute to the Lakers after the Kobe Bryan tragedy. In this article, I'll be looking at the top five inspired attires from the Royal Rumble event, if I missed any inspired outfits or you want to give me your thoughts on my list let me know in the comments below.

#5. MVP As Black Panther

MVP Returns To Enter The 2020 Royal Rumble

MVP was a nice surprise to see in the Royal Rumble as he entered in the number twelve position. Although the former United States Champion was quickly tossed out during the Reign of Lesnar during the Rumble match, this doesn't mean his return wasn't appreciated.

His gear, as you can see above, is his signature cut off one piece - however, instead of having MVP down the middle, it has markings. As you can see in the chest area and the arms, it looks quite a bit like the gear that Marvel's Black Panther wears. The movie is a part of the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and is considered one of the best films of the franchise. It was even nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.

MVP kept this outfit true to himself while also paying tribute to an iconic superhero, making an absolute dope blend for an inspired outfit.

