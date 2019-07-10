5 Inter-gender matches we'd love to see in WWE

There are some interesting matches we could see.

Last weekend, Impact Wrestling presented Slammiversary XVII, a show that will be remembered for its historically significant main event between Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard. It was a bold but, ultimately, the right move as this was the biggest match on the show.

This concept has been tested by WWE earlier in the year as well as recently, with Becky Lynch making Mike Kanellis tap out on last week's episode of Raw. Nia Jax made a shock appearance in the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match, attacking R-Truth and taking his number 30 spot.

Since that surreal moment, more and more questions have been posed regarding the possibility of inter-gender wrestling in WWE. It probably is not much more likely than before the Rumble, but Nia's involvement in the match has raised some hopes for fans wanting to see it.

The former Raw Women's Champion did take quite the punishment that day, receiving a Superkick, a 619 and a massive RKO for her troubles. This spot alone has certainly raised the possibility of more Man vs Woman action, and there is a certain level of scope to which it could work well as an attraction and a competitive story as well.

Taking believability into account as much as possible, here are five inter-gender matches we would love to see in the WWE.

#5 Randy Orton vs Nia Jax

WWE teased us at the Rumble.

In terms of inter-gender matches, WWE has already teased us with this one. During Nia Jax's aforementioned entry in the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match, she had an intense staredown with Randy Orton. It was extremely compelling, with Orton getting the final say with one hell of an RKO on his female foe.

It sure would be intriguing to see the Irresistible Force try and get her revenge on the Viper, with Nia being the most believable woman to take on male wrestlers. There were even plans for her to win the Cruiserweight Championship for Enzo Amore at one point. Nia even showed her desire for retribution on Orton, after a fan tweeted her a video of that RKO.

😩😩😩😩 I’m gonna come back and kick his ass for that https://t.co/IAXgx3xNew — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) July 8, 2019

