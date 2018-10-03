5 interesting facts about Neville - the man that gravity and WWE forgot

Benjamin Satterly a.k.a Neville

Neville, whose real name his Benjamin Satterly, is one of the most gifted and exciting wrestlers on the planet. The man hailing from Newcastle, England had some of the best rookie years in NXT, even though he was already an established name on the independent circuit. WWE had acquired a gem of an athlete when they signed him up for NXT in 2012, but failed to capitalize on his talents after he was drafted to RAW in 2016.

Then WWE rejuvenated his character, inserting him into their new Cruiserweight Division, 205 Live and made him the 'King of the Cruiserweights'. The former two-time 205 Live champion walked out on the 9th October 2017 episode of Raw, never to be seen again on WWE programming.

Regardless, Neville has made his return to pro-wrestling, appearing at Dragon Gate. Here are 5 facts about the man now known once again as Pac.

#5. He is the only wrestler to have held both the NXT Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship simultaneously.

Neville was one-half the NXT tag champions, while also being the NXT Champion

Forget the first NXT Champion Seth Rollins, Neville was the first NXT wrestler to have won both the NXT Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championships. He is also, the only wrestler to have held both these championships simultaneously, a record unbroken till date.

He was also the first ever NXT Tag-Team Champion, winning a tag-team tournament to decide the winners. He held the tag belts on two separate occasions, one with Oliver Grey, and the other with current WWE announcer Corey Graves.

All of Neville's championship reigns have amounted to a total of 462 days, making him one of the best NXT Champions of all time, bettered only by Asuka at 510 days. He is also the second longest reigning NXT Champion, at 287 days. Finn Balor held the belt for 292 days.

Pro-Wrestling Illustrated named him at number 11 in their PWI 500 Best wrestlers of 2017.

And WWE let all of that slip away from their hands.

