5 Interesting facts about WWE that you should know

Vishal Raman

WWE

Since 1979, WWE has been the leading promotion of professional wrestling. A one of a kind product that has been growing larger each and every year. The WWE's success has increased over the years due to the following: Television, publishing, films, music, merchandise, streaming network service, home video and live events. Over the years, the WWE has put together many amazing things like Bruno Sammartino's single title reign that lasted for 2803 days or Ric Flair and John Cena winning the World Title a record 16 times or even Undertaker's undefeated streak.

Although fans may think they know it all, we don't think that's possible. Here are 5 facts about WWE that will surprise you.

#5 WrestleMania XIX Main Event Is First Between Two Wrestlers Using Their Real Names

Brock Lesnar suffered a concussion

Given that wrestlers don't wrestle under their real name, it’s perhaps not surprising that it took nineteen years before two men would wrestle in the main event under their real names. That main event took place at WrestleMania XIX in March 2003 and featured Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle in a singles match for the WWE Championship.

#4 John Cena Sucks At Summerslam

John Cena taking a Styles Clash at the hands of AJ Styles

Wrap your head around this little doozy: despite clearly being the face of WWE for the better part of this millennium, John Cena has competed for the WWE Championship at five Summerslam events (2011-2015) and lost on every occasion.

To roll the clock back even further, he has won only one singles match at the event since 2007. His singles record at Summerslam looks abysmal where he has won only 4 times out of the 13 times. Given the fact Summerslam is seen as WWE's second-largest event behind Wrestlemania, it's hard to believe.

