5 interesting facts about the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view comes around once a year and brings some high octane and jaw-dropping action with it every time.

It is a favorite event of many fans around the world, promising at least two multi-man/woman matches on the card.

For over a decade, Money in the Bank has somewhat become WWE's fifth major pay-per-view offering of the year outside of WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

The Money in the Bank ladder match itself was pitched on-screen by now AEW star Chris Jericho, who came up with the concept of the ladder contest and entered the first match himself.

The implications are huge, as the person who retrieves the Money in the Bank briefcase suspended above the ring guarantees themselves a title match at any time and any place.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five interesting facts about the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

#5 66 Male Superstars have competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match

When everyone in money in the bank match has rapid fire.. #WWERaw #MITB pic.twitter.com/ODZ1Ggp7yx — Kade (@Kadeddt) July 6, 2021

Since its inception in 2005, many WWE Superstars have entered these high-risk matches, but only a select few get to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Overall, 66 male WWE Superstars have competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match thus far.

Names include Hall of Famers such as the 'Rated-R Superstar' Edge, 'The Big Red Machine' Kane, Rob Van Dam, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, and King Booker.

Elite performers including John Cena, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, 'The Viper' Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins have all entered the match as well.

You'll not be surprised to learn that Ric Flair is the oldest male WWE Superstar to have entered the match, but he, unfortunately, did not go on to win the briefcase.

Edited by Kartik Arry