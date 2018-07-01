5 Interesting gimmick matches that have already happened at Extreme Rules

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.36K // 01 Jul 2018, 17:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There have been a number of interesting match stipulations over the years

Extreme Rules has been an annual event ever since 2009 and has definitely been the stage for some interesting match stipulations. The show is billed as "The one night of the year where WWE gets extreme" and over the past decade, the company has definitely followed through on that promise.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

Whilst there have been no official match stipulations announced for this years show yet, it's the one night a year where the creative team can come up with some of their strangest stipulations and the WWE Universe will lap it up.

This year's Extreme Rules definitely has a reputation to follow, since there have been some interesting gimmick matches at the event in recent years.

#5. Handicap Hogpen Match where the winner gets the title of "Miss WrestleMania"

Santina managed to recapture her crown in a hog pen match

At WrestleMania 25, Santino Marella, dressed as his own twin sister Santina entered the Miss WrestleMania battle royal and shockingly managed to win after eliminating Melina and Beth Phoenix. After successfully defending his title of Miss WrestleMania against Phoenix, he put it on the line against Vickie Guerrero on an episode of Raw and lost.

The feud between Santino/a and Guerrero heated up before it was decided that they would face off at Extreme Rules in a hog pen match, which is exactly as you would imagine, with both stars fighting it out in a mud pen surrounded by pigs.

Ahead of the match, it was announced that Chavo Guerrero would be wrestling on behalf of his aunt and the match then became more of a one-on-one affair before Santino was able to knock Chavo out and pin Vickie to win back his title.

Interestingly just a few weeks later Donald Trump was a guest host of Raw and he fired Santina and the Miss WrestleMania title was then forgotten about, so in the grand scheme of things, this was quite a pointless match.