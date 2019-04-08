5 interesting observations from WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 just concluded a few hours ago.

Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins emerged victorious given the fact that they were one of the top fan-favorites heading into this year's WrestleMania.

On the other hand, Kurt Angle's Farewell Match wasn't spectacular at all. It was a bittersweet moment to see the former Olympic Gold Medallist retire by losing against Baron Corbin.

There were lots of ups and downs throughout this year's WrestleMania.

However, WrestleMania 35 wasn't as controversial as compared to other WrestleMania shows in the past. WWE's decision to play it safe for the most part this time around resulted in a WrestleMania that was neither too good, nor too bad.

Here are some interesting observations from WrestleMania 35.

#5 What is the future of the Universal Championship?

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar in a surprising victory

WrestleMania 35 opened with Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, which was one of the most awaited matches heading into WrestleMania 35, where Rollins picked up a surprise victory against the Beast Incarnate in a relatively short period of time.

Yes, the victory wasn't clean, which leads to further speculation as to the future of the Universal Title.

Brock Lesnar isn't currently advertised for upcoming WWE shows, which could indicate that he is leaving the company, yet again. Given how their WrestleMania 35 encounter ended, there has to be a rematch between Rollins and Lesnar sooner than later.

However, after Roman Reigns' strong victory against Drew McIntyre at the Grandest Stage of Them All, Reigns could chase after the title he never lost.

So as of right now, there are two main contenders for the Universal Title: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. We could even see a Triple Threat match involving Reigns, Lesnar, and Rollins in the near future, who knows?

Whatever the case may be, it is important to keep in mind that Seth Rollins' Universal Title win leaves us with a lot of unanswered questions that have to be addressed during the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

